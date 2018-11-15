Barnes & Noble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BKS)

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,287 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,048% compared to the typical volume of 248 put options.

Shares of BKS stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Barnes & Noble has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $498.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Barnes & Noble had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 697.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble in the second quarter worth $131,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble in the third quarter worth $145,000. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes & Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Gabelli raised shares of Barnes & Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Barnes & Noble Company Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

