Barr E S & Co. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up 4.1% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barr E S & Co. owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $41,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 127,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 110,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 10,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.21.

GS stock opened at $202.49 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $198.44 and a 12-month high of $275.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

