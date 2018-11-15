Basf Se (BAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.27 ($104.97).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAS. Cfra set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($104.77) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €69.26 ($80.53) on Thursday. Basf has a 1-year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 1-year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

