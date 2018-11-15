Bayer (BAYN) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.12 ($109.44).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €63.97 ($74.38) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.