Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €99.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.12 ($109.44).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock traded down €3.13 ($3.64) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €63.51 ($73.85). 4,164,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.