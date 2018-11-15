BBVA Banco Frances (BFR) Stock Price Up 8.7%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 560,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 465,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

BFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Santander downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.46.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,386,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,903,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 990,329 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at $9,407,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 14.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,167,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 657,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 7.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,067,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 581,241 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

