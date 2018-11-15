Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Given a $17.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $17.00 price target on Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beazer Homes USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE:BZH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. 53,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,491. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,106,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 127,639 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,640,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

