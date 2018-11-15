Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The owned 0.06% of Becton Dickinson and worth $40,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $207,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 420.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 18.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 26,853 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total value of $9,956,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares in the company, valued at $22,210,614.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total transaction of $1,257,606.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,750.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,055 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $209.91 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

