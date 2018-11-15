Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Sports Direct International (SPD)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPD. Liberum Capital raised Sports Direct International to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Sports Direct International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an add rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sports Direct International to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

Get Sports Direct International alerts:

Shares of Sports Direct International stock opened at GBX 284.70 ($3.72) on Monday. Sports Direct International has a 12-month low of GBX 280.20 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 424.40 ($5.55).

About Sports Direct International

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.