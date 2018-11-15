Berenberg Bank Boosts Grafton Group (GFTU) Price Target to GBX 960

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GFTU. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 850.83 ($11.12).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

LON GFTU traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 738 ($9.64). The company had a trading volume of 355,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 641.77 ($8.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 851 ($11.12).

In other Grafton Group news, insider Susan Murray bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 707 ($9.24) per share, with a total value of £10,605 ($13,857.31). Also, insider Michael J. Roney bought 10,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.02) per share, for a total transaction of £75,230.70 ($98,302.23).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.