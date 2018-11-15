Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EQL opened at $69.01 on Thursday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $73.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/bernicke-wealth-management-ltd-has-2-38-million-position-in-alps-equal-sector-weight-etf-eql.html.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.