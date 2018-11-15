Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL)

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA EQL opened at $69.01 on Thursday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $73.82.
Read More: Call Option
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL).
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.