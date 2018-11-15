Bertrandt (BDT) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.75 ($102.03).

Get Bertrandt alerts:

BDT traded down €2.95 ($3.43) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €75.35 ($87.62). 2,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576. Bertrandt has a one year low of €67.28 ($78.23) and a one year high of €109.60 ($127.44).

Bertrandt Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.