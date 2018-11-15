Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Big Lots worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 28.9% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $831,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 66.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 15.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,370 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $1,452,457.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 7,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $367,205.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIG opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Big Lots had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

