Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 568.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,686 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 54.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.47. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

In other news, VP Hector Rivera sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,367.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $1,907,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,251,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,341,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,044 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

