BidaskClub Downgrades Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) to Sell

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $365.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.01.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.31. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,026,000 after purchasing an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.