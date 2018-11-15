BidaskClub Downgrades Limelight Networks (LLNW) to Strong Sell

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LLNW. TheStreet upgraded Limelight Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $393.95 million, a PE ratio of -169.00, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.47.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Limelight Networks had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kurt Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $197,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,800 shares of company stock valued at $697,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 222,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services.

