BidaskClub Upgrades Otter Tail (OTTR) to “Buy”

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Otter Tail stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.77. 506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,564. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 3,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $143,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

