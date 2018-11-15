Bilfinger (GBF) Given a €38.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cfra set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.63 ($49.56).

Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at €32.92 ($38.28) on Tuesday. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of €32.89 ($38.24) and a 12-month high of €41.14 ($47.84).

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

