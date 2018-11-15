BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDSI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.09. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 141.35% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 151,039 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $428,950.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 520,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,039 shares of company stock valued at $503,991 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 121.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 64,803 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

