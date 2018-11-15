Biogen Inc (BIIB) Position Decreased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,892,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $839,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,588,000 after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,095,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,595,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $445.00 to $436.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $340.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.01.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $313.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

