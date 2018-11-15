Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Given a $55.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) has been given a $55.00 target price by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.23% from the company’s previous close.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 146,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,233. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 189.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 405,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

