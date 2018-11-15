Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE BHVN traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 10,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

