Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48). As a group, research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,167,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after acquiring an additional 105,913 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 1,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,354,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,513,000 after acquiring an additional 846,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

