Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($5.76) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($6.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHVN. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 189.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 31,671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 405,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

