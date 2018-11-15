BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHTG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 6,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,034. BioHiTech Global has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.76.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BioHiTech Global (BHTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/biohitech-global-bhtg-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.