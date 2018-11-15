Bitswift Hits Market Cap of $441,213.00 (BITS)

Bitswift (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Bitswift token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00002050 BTC on major exchanges. Bitswift has a total market cap of $441,213.00 and $1,528.00 worth of Bitswift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitswift has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000269 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002359 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitswift’s total supply is 3,884,635 tokens. Bitswift’s official website is bitswift.io. Bitswift’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitswift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitswift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitswift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitswift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

