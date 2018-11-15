Bitzio (BTZO) vs. J.Jill (JILL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bitzio (OTCMKTS:BTZO) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitzio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of J.Jill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bitzio and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitzio N/A N/A N/A J.Jill 8.02% 18.90% 5.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitzio and J.Jill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitzio $9.87 million 0.08 $13.25 million N/A N/A J.Jill $698.15 million 0.35 $55.36 million $0.79 7.03

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than Bitzio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitzio and J.Jill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitzio 0 0 0 0 N/A J.Jill 0 5 2 0 2.29

J.Jill has a consensus price target of $7.07, indicating a potential upside of 27.41%. Given J.Jill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Bitzio.

Summary

J.Jill beats Bitzio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitzio

Bitzio, Inc. develops and commercializes clean technologies in the areas of agriculture and lifestyle sectors. The company's portfolio of patented and patent-pending technologies include oil extraction and refining, renewable fuels and chemicals, solar energy and fuels, energy and chemical detection, wearables and consumer products, and others. It licenses technologies to the U.S. ethanol producers. The company also engages in producing and selling activewear and other apparel for women and children. In addition, it distributes Lexi Luu and E-motion branded apparel and accessories. The company was formerly known as Rocky Mountain Fudge Company, Inc. and changed its name to Bitzio, Inc. in June 2011. Bitzio, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Chatsworth, California.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women. Its customers comprise women in 40-65 age range. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of March 15, 2018, it operated approximately 270 stores. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

