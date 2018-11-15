Blackline (BL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We lower our PT to $56 from $65 but remain Overweight on a favorable risk/reward and a strong competitive moat in cloud accounting. New SAP deal structure (net vs. gross) could temper growth near term. Additional disclosures on the new SAP Solution Extension (SolEx) in the appendix of the financial analyst slides confirm a shift in revenue-recognition from gross deal value to net deal value for new SAP business. The growth comparisons for new SAP business could be adversely affected by this change, but it should benefit margins with the elimination of perpetual fee payments to SAP that are currently included in S&M. New sales leadership and SAP deal could accelerate growth in 2H19.””

Get Blackline alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

BL traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 906,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,343. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -105.51 and a beta of 1.01. Blackline has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.64 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 24,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,146,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 6.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Blackline by 16.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Blackline by 47.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Blackline by 129.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.