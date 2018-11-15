BlackPearl Resources Inc. (TSE:PXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 256800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXX shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackPearl Resources from C$1.55 to C$1.30 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BlackPearl Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Get BlackPearl Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/blackpearl-resources-pxx-sets-new-52-week-low-at-1-13.html.

About BlackPearl Resources (TSE:PXX)

BlackPearl Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil, bitumen, and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include the Blackrod oil sands project with oil sand leases and permits covering an area of approximately 44,581 net acres situated in the Blackrod area of northern Alberta; the Onion Lake oil property with an area of approximately 10,856 net acres located in Saskatchewan; and Mooney crude oil property with an area of approximately 20,160 net acres located in north-central Alberta.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BlackPearl Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackPearl Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.