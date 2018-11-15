BlackRock Inc. Acquires 78,326 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Ferroglobe worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 558,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 180,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.91 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

