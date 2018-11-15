BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp (OXSQ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 142.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth $183,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 228.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 38,378 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 50.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $327.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 75.91%. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXSQ. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Oxford Square Capital Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

