Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holdings Cut by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $5,369,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $2,716,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 39,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 381.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.95.

NYSE BX opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc acquired 192,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 674,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $24,596,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,884 shares in the company, valued at $33,885,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

