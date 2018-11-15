Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 27000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Get Blind Creek Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/blind-creek-resources-bck-hits-new-12-month-low-at-0-05.html.

About Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK)

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Blind Creek Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blind Creek Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.