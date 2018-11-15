Blue Apron (APRN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.56.

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 29,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.74. Blue Apron has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $240.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.10.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.80%. The firm had revenue of $150.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $198,369.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 194,777 shares in the company, valued at $290,217.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $237,332.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,722,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,888. 56.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 3.2% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,153,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 127,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 285.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 1,661,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $3,431,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 7.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,162,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

