Bojangles Inc (BOJA) Receives $14.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BOJA. Zacks Investment Research raised Bojangles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bojangles in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Bojangles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles during the third quarter worth $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles during the second quarter worth $173,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles during the third quarter worth $182,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bojangles by 27.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOJA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,260. Bojangles has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $602.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Bojangles had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $138.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bojangles will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

