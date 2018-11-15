Bollard Group LLC Buys 4,761 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. BP makes up approximately 0.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 74,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 521,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of BP by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.31 billion. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Santander raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bollard Group LLC Buys 4,761 Shares of BP plc (BP)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/bollard-group-llc-buys-4761-shares-of-bp-plc-bp.html.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.