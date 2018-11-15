Bollard Group LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,007,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,186,000 after buying an additional 2,251,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 63,208 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE:FE opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bollard Group LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/bollard-group-llc-increases-position-in-firstenergy-corp-fe.html.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.