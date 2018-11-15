Bollard Group LLC Lowers Position in CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Bollard Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,535 shares during the period. CarGurus comprises 3.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $97,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank raised its position in CarGurus by 100,560.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 312.42. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CARG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 price target on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, major shareholder Spinnaker Capital Llc sold 85,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $4,239,325.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Michael Caputo sold 3,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $154,619.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,727,352 shares of company stock valued at $281,067,556. Corporate insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

