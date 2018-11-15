Bollente Companies (BOLC) and Electrolux (ELUXY) Head to Head Survey

Bollente Companies (OTCMKTS:BOLC) and Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bollente Companies and Electrolux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollente Companies N/A N/A N/A Electrolux 3.41% 19.80% 4.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bollente Companies and Electrolux’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollente Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electrolux $14.31 billion 0.45 $673.88 million $4.66 8.93

Electrolux has higher revenue and earnings than Bollente Companies.

Dividends

Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bollente Companies does not pay a dividend. Electrolux pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Electrolux shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Electrolux shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bollente Companies and Electrolux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollente Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Electrolux beats Bollente Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bollente Companies Company Profile

Bollente Companies, Inc. researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless and Vero names; truCirc, a smart-home water circulation pump; and MYtankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, and other small domestic appliances for consumers. It also provides professional products, including food-service equipment for hotels, restaurants, and institutions, as well as laundry equipment for apartment-house laundry rooms, launderettes, hotels, and other professional users. In addition, the company offers hobs, ovens, and hoods for households and professional kitchens; tumble dryers; and water heaters and heat pumps, as well as consumables, accessories, and services. It provides its products under the Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, Frigidaire, Anova, and Westinghouse brands. The company sells its products to retailers, buying groups, independent stores, and professional users. AB Electrolux (publ) was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

