BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 69,483 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In related news, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $666,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,972 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/borgwarner-inc-bwa-shares-sold-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.