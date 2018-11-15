Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th.

BPF.UN stock opened at C$16.40 on Thursday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

Separately, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

