Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 628,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,092. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $413,781.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,225,573.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 26,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,694,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,017 shares in the company, valued at $27,532,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,380 shares of company stock worth $4,910,610. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,006,000 after buying an additional 331,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,656,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,828,000 after buying an additional 938,049 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 648,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after buying an additional 60,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

