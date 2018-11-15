Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Raised to Strong-Buy at First Analysis

First Analysis upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 26,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 437,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,532,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $484,368.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,610. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

