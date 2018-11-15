Bounty0x Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $6,640.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00146317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00231940 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.53 or 0.09953019 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009572 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,296,644 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

