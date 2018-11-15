Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 112,690 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,690 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 124,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Longbow Research started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $116.30 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $149.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

