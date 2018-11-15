Boxlight (BOXL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 million.

Boxlight stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

