Brady (BRC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRC. Sidoti lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brady and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Brady had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brady will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Helena Regina Nelligan sold 59,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $2,600,377.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,170.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $672,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,913,313. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/brady-brc-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.