Brady (BRC) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. Brady also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.20-2.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on shares of Brady and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of BRC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 235,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,625. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Brady has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $484,763.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helena Regina Nelligan sold 59,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $2,600,377.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,170.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,913,313. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

