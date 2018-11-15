Brady Corp (BRC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Brady has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brady to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get Brady alerts:

BRC opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Brady has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Brady had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $162,043.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $672,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,913,313 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRC shares. ValuEngine raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on Brady and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/15/brady-corp-brc-plans-0-21-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.