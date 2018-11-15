BRF (BRFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Santander

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE BRFS opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.66. BRF has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of BRF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BRF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of BRF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

